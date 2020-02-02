Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 198 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 1.5% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,900,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,415,000 after buying an additional 27,053 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,051,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,934.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,177 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,346,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,289,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,300,000 after purchasing an additional 37,524 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $2.02 on Friday, hitting $104.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,929. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.87 and a 52-week high of $108.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.27 and a 200-day moving average of $103.67.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

