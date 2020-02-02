Trustcore Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NHI. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of National Health Investors stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.38. The company had a trading volume of 362,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,348. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.35 and its 200-day moving average is $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a current ratio of 14.11. National Health Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $86.54.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $81.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.96 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.18% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.64%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

