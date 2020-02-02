Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 13,509 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,509 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $11,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 253.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 71.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.30. 1,166,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.75. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.