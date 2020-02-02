Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 445 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,688 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $2.02 on Friday, reaching $87.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,914,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,670,933. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $71.14 and a 52-week high of $92.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.