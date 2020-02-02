Trustcore Financial Services LLC Trims Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 127,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,192,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.88.

LOW traded down $3.48 on Friday, reaching $116.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,369,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632,119. The stock has a market cap of $89.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $123.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.22 and its 200 day moving average is $112.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

