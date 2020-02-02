Trustcore Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 184,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Shares of CYH traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,515,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,570. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $505.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.36.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CYH. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Article: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.