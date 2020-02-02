TUI (LON:TUI) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of TUI (LON:TUI) to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on TUI from GBX 1,020 ($13.42) to GBX 970 ($12.76) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TUI to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of TUI to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of TUI in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TUI currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,005 ($13.22).

LON TUI opened at GBX 778.40 ($10.24) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36. TUI has a twelve month low of GBX 686.60 ($9.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,212.50 ($15.95). The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 921.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 920.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of €0.54 ($0.63) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.88%. TUI’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

