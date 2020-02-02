Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

TUWLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC cut shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tullow Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of Tullow Oil stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.22.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

