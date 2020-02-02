Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $23.37 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.0% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation lifted its position in Alphabet by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $21.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,432.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,173,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,396. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,500.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $988.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,402.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1,275.98.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,483.09.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

