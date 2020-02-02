UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $2,440.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their previous target price of $2,305.00. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.47% from the company’s previous close.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,309.43.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,008.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $995.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,851.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1,811.88. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,055.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total value of $1,748,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,480,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,931,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 639 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $876,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $796,000. Finally, Voit & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

