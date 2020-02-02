Ultra (UOS) Market Cap Tops $10.71 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $10.71 million and approximately $54,485.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9,376.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $376.59 or 0.04014778 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001914 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.06 or 0.00704465 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002396 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,435,733 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

