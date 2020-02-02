Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Shares Acquired by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC grew its holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,270 shares during the period. Unilever comprises approximately 3.2% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $24,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Unilever by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 44,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 22,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Unilever stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.28. 1,516,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,709. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.03. Unilever NV has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.62. The stock has a market cap of $99.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. HSBC downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

