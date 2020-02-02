United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) will report $10.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for United Continental’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.85 billion and the highest is $10.24 billion. United Continental posted sales of $9.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Continental will report full year sales of $45.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.93 billion to $46.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $47.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.64 billion to $48.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Continental.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share.

UAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen set a $96.00 price objective on shares of United Continental and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Continental in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Continental from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

In other news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $92,821.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of United Continental during the third quarter worth $34,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in United Continental in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in United Continental by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in United Continental by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in United Continental during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Continental stock traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.80. 5,156,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,681,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. United Continental has a fifty-two week low of $74.44 and a fifty-two week high of $96.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.64 and its 200-day moving average is $88.48.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

