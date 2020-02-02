United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.76 to $8.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.06. United Parcel Service also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.76-8.06 EPS.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.52. 7,157,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $92.65 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.26.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on UPS shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.22.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

