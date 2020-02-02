United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.76 to $8.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.06. United Parcel Service also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 7.76-8.06 EPS.
United Parcel Service stock traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.52. 7,157,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $92.65 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.26.
United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
Further Reading: Which market index is the best?
Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.