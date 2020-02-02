United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Posts Earnings Results

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $37.97 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 16.32%.

Shares of NASDAQ:USLM opened at $89.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.51 and a quick ratio of 9.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.13 million, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.57. United States Lime & Minerals has a 1 year low of $68.20 and a 1 year high of $104.00.

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,000 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total value of $256,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,743.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 500 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total value of $50,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,266 shares in the company, valued at $328,265.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $336,395 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 92.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 11.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,790,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

