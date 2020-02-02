United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Posts Earnings Results

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $37.97 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 16.32%.
Shares of NASDAQ:USLM opened at $89.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.51 and a quick ratio of 9.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.13 million, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.57. United States Lime & Minerals has a 1 year low of $68.20 and a 1 year high of $104.00.
In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,000 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total value of $256,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,743.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 500 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total value of $50,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,266 shares in the company, valued at $328,265.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $336,395 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.
United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile
United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.
