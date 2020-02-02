United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Position Increased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 61.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 25.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.50.

UTHR stock opened at $97.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.01, a PEG ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $128.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $401.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.28 million. United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

