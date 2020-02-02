Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub cut Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UNIT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.33. 2,048,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275,078. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average is $7.64. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $20.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.54). Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $263.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.14 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.90%. This is a positive change from Uniti Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.06%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

