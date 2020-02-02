UpToken Achieves Market Cap of $582,705.00 (UP)

UpToken (CURRENCY:UP) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. UpToken has a total market capitalization of $582,705.00 and approximately $245.00 worth of UpToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UpToken has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. One UpToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $282.81 or 0.02991931 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010648 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00195789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00130130 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

UpToken’s launch date was September 22nd, 2017. UpToken’s total supply is 184,638,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,540,250 tokens. UpToken’s official Twitter account is @UpToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . UpToken’s official website is uptoken.org . The Reddit community for UpToken is /r/UpToken

UpToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UpToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UpToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UpToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

