USD Coin (USDC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $311.39 Million

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00010934 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Korbit, CPDAX and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $447.19 million and $311.39 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.51 or 0.01951656 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00123058 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 438,864,190 tokens and its circulating supply is 434,976,029 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, FCoin, SouthXchange, Korbit, OKEx, Hotbit, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Coinsuper, Coinbase Pro, CoinEx, CPDAX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

