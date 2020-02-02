Utrust (UTK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $675,214.00

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Utrust has a market cap of $5.75 million and approximately $675,214.00 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust token can currently be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Utrust alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $273.75 or 0.02940766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00193927 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00123912 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/@UTRUST . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, Kucoin, HitBTC, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.