Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) Stake Reduced by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Vale by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 15,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 552.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 187,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at $1,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VALE traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 22,955,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,851,078. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14. Vale SA has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

VALE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vale from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC set a $13.00 target price on Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.65 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $12.00 target price on Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.96.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

