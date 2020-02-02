Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $276.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

VLY opened at $10.53 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLY shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

