ValuEngine Downgrades AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) to Sell

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ACIU. TheStreet raised shares of AC Immune from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AC Immune currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $9.29 on Friday. AC Immune has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $627.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 22.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average is $6.57.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. AC Immune had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. Research analysts predict that AC Immune will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIU. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 27,789 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 516.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 102,887 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

