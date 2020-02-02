ValuEngine Downgrades Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) to Strong Sell

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Johnson Outdoors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on Johnson Outdoors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Johnson Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT opened at $78.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $791.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.98. Johnson Outdoors has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $91.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.55 and its 200-day moving average is $65.57.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.14 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Outdoors will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,982,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

