ValuEngine Downgrades Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) to Sell

Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of LITB stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. Lightinthebox has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81.

About Lightinthebox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online retail company worldwide. It provides apparel products, including customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home and garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

