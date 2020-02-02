ValuEngine Upgrades G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GTHX. BidaskClub cut G1 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,486. The company has a current ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.98. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $41.80. The firm has a market cap of $727.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.23.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 4,953.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 24,768 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

