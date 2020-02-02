ValuEngine Upgrades Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

RHP has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.80.

Shares of NYSE RHP traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.03. The company had a trading volume of 318,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,224. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.33.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $379.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.70 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased 6,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.01 per share, for a total transaction of $552,700.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth about $33,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.4% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

