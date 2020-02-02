VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Holdings Boosted by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF accounts for 1.3% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 718.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $41.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.18. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $43.23.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

