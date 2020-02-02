Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Reduced by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,395 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 22,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,084,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,230,000 after buying an additional 45,827 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 255,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,358,000 after buying an additional 24,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,419,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $42.01. The stock had a trading volume of 15,685,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,075,958. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.98 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.23.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

