Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,954 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $42.01. 15,685,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,075,958. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.98 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

