Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $117.20 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $103.58 and a one year high of $121.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.24.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.