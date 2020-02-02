Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 433 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,624 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.9% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,325,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Apple by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 47,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,392,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,216,742 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,818,000 after buying an additional 27,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,921 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.18.

Apple stock traded down $14.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $309.51. The stock had a trading volume of 47,882,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,986,723. The stock has a market cap of $1,356.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.56 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

