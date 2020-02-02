Veritas Investment Management LLP Sells 21,310 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Veritas Investment Management LLP lowered its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,310 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 8.0% of Veritas Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Veritas Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $103,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after buying an additional 5,965,732 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 957.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 521,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,230,000 after purchasing an additional 581,955 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Mastercard by 29.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,030,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,539,000 after purchasing an additional 465,173 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP increased its position in Mastercard by 232.7% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 519,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,014,000 after purchasing an additional 363,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,876,196,000 after purchasing an additional 297,230 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA stock traded down $8.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $315.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,585,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $318.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $308.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.02. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $327.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.35.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.37, for a total value of $2,099,466.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,924,726 shares in the company, valued at $31,156,485,976.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 20,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.20, for a total value of $6,649,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,143 shares of company stock valued at $105,317,623 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.