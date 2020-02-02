Veritas Investment Management LLP Sells 350 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Veritas Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,545 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE CVS traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,867,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,691,036. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 427,786 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,338. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen set a $76.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.