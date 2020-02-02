Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd Sells 1,685 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for about 3.0% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $11,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

NYSE APH traded down $2.40 on Friday, hitting $99.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,553,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,257. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $83.78 and a 12-month high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

Several analysts have commented on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Cross Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.23.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $926,820.00. Also, Director Stanley L. Clark sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $500,337.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,649.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,860 shares of company stock valued at $11,734,947. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.