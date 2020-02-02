Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Veritex’s FY2020 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Veritex from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Veritex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of VBTX traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $28.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.69. Veritex has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $29.41.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.40 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 22.19%. Analysts expect that Veritex will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 1,900 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $47,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,852.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 434,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,200 shares of company stock worth $885,387 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Veritex by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 59,918 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Veritex by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veritex by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,158,000 after acquiring an additional 47,391 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Veritex by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Veritex by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

