Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.91-5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.94.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,739,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,320,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $53.02 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. New Street Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Tigress Financial restated a hold rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.48.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

