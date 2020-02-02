ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.35 Billion

Analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will post $7.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.09 billion. ViacomCBS reported sales of $4.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 82.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year sales of $28.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.07 billion to $28.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $29.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.02 billion to $30.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 44.13%.

Several analysts have commented on VIAC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

VIAC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,368,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,137,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $53.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from ViacomCBS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.50%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

