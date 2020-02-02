Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.54

Shares of Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and traded as low as $2.54. Vicinity Centres shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 5,297,610 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is A$2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion and a PE ratio of 28.22.

Get Vicinity Centres alerts:

The firm also recently announced a interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.077 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Vicinity Centres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform and $26 billion in retail assets under management across 66 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.