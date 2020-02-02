Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) versus Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:XOG) Critical Review

Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) and Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Victory Oilfield Tech and Extraction Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Oilfield Tech N/A N/A -$20.72 million N/A N/A Extraction Oil & Gas $1.06 billion 0.19 $114.57 million ($0.10) -14.20

Extraction Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Volatility and Risk

Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of 5.92, suggesting that its stock price is 492% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extraction Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Victory Oilfield Tech and Extraction Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Oilfield Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Extraction Oil & Gas 4 5 3 0 1.92

Extraction Oil & Gas has a consensus target price of $4.30, indicating a potential upside of 202.82%. Given Extraction Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Extraction Oil & Gas is more favorable than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Victory Oilfield Tech and Extraction Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Oilfield Tech N/A N/A N/A Extraction Oil & Gas 10.06% -5.61% -2.41%

Summary

Extraction Oil & Gas beats Victory Oilfield Tech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Victory Oilfield Tech

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. operates as a technology driven oilfield services company in the United states. The company offers patented oil and gas technology drilling products designed to enhance oil and gas well drilling outcomes. It focuses on delivering metal coating products and services that provide protection and friction reduction for various metal components of a drilling operation. Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 179,300 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 138,100 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 347.9MMBoe; and had 1,538 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

