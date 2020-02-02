View Price Tops $0.0053 on Exchanges (VIEW)

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. One View token can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Livecoin. View has a total market capitalization of $186,736.00 and $198.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, View has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $277.35 or 0.02968204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00193794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00120734 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About View

View launched on September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. View’s official message board is blog.view.ly . The official website for View is view.ly . View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling View

