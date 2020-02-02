Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:VBFC remained flat at $$40.01 on Friday. 48 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260. The stock has a market cap of $58.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.58. Village Bank and Trust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39.

Get Village Bank and Trust Financial alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 18,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $656,015.30. Also, Chairman Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 5,000 shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 32,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,298. 9.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Village Bank and Trust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Bank and Trust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.