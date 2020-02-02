Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 371,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 108,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.81. 8,642,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,619,995. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $69.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $4,275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,368,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,976,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,964,620. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

