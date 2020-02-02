Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Holdings in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 13.6% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 365,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,483,000 after buying an additional 43,760 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 62.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 94,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after buying an additional 36,520 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 10.4% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,064,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 89.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after buying an additional 31,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter valued at about $4,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,501 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.88, for a total transaction of $1,333,636.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,578 shares in the company, valued at $110,691,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $152,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,443 shares of company stock worth $4,312,473. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on HubSpot to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HubSpot from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on HubSpot to $1.53 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.45.

HubSpot stock traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.94. 335,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,543. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -137.08 and a beta of 1.59. HubSpot Inc has a one year low of $137.30 and a one year high of $207.98.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $173.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.82 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

