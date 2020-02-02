Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 38.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 375.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

NYSE:PDM traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.19. 1,333,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,114. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.16 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

