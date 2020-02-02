Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBH. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

In related news, insider Paton Brett 586,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PBH stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.56. The company had a trading volume of 273,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,719. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $42.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.23.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $238.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.17 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

PBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.80.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.