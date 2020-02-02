Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 25,400 Shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Perspecta by 12,264.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of Perspecta by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

PRSP stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,945. Perspecta Inc has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.00.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%.

