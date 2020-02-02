Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.33.

VSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.64. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $23.25.

In other news, Director Michael J. Cody acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.40 per share, with a total value of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,542.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ziv Shoshani sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $625,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,325.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,915,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,935,000 after acquiring an additional 325,922 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,593,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,359,000 after acquiring an additional 56,255 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter valued at about $29,928,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 8.0% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 977,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after acquiring an additional 72,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.8% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 850,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,392,000 after acquiring an additional 23,128 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.