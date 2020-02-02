VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,113 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 314.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $21.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,434.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,403,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,997. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,402.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1,275.81. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,503.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,675.00 target price (up from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,527.47.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $495,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total transaction of $40,315.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,786.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,658,732 shares of company stock worth $301,386,890 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

