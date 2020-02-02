Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Shares Gap Up to $0.30

Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.30. Vislink Technologies shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 3,401,640 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $4.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 113.80% and a negative net margin of 46.58%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Vislink Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.

