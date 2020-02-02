Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Shares Gap Up to $0.30

Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.30. Vislink Technologies shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 3,401,640 shares.
The stock has a market cap of $4.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 113.80% and a negative net margin of 46.58%.
About Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL)
Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.
